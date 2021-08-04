Bosse hopes for improvement this fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Bosse head coach Stephan Mullen is hoping to breathe new life into the Bulldogs’ football program.

Bosse has had only one winning season since 2000 and went 0-9 in 2020. Those troubles do not intimidate Mullen who is preaching competitiveness to his team.

“I’ve kind of taken the approach with them that it’s anyone, anytime, anywhere,” says the Bosse first year head coach. “Don’t worry about who is lined up across from you. We can play with anybody that’s on our schedule.”

Bosse opens the season at Vincennes Lincoln.

(This story was originally published on August 4, 2021)