EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) It’s a new day for Bosse tennis. The school has officially opened the new $750,000 tennis facility.

“Having these new courts will allow us to be even with the other schools,” says Bosse Athletic Director Tom Bealmear. “Right now we have 5 courts, we can start a match and play it on time. At practice, we have the facilities where all the kids are getting adequate practice time.”

“Having the new courts to get all the kids to come out and play is a big boost,” adds girls head coach Eric Eades. “It’s been done really well. It’s a quality facility.”