Bosse remains unbeaten in blowout win over Central

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Bosse continued its hot start on Friday, defeating Central 70-51 to stay unbeaten.

The Bulldogs jumped to 5-0 with the decisive win at Central. Junior guard Julian Norris led the way for Bosse, scoring 20 points, while Jameer Ajibade added 14 points and Matthew Wagner scored 12.

Central’s Julian Johnson led the Bears with 13 points.

