HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) - While it wasn't much, the Tri-State did see its first snowfall on Tuesday. Flakes and flurries came to remind us that the holidays are here.

"Not unusual to have snow this time of year," said Wayne Hart, Eyewitness News Chief Meterologist. "Normally we have our first measurable snow sometime in early December, this was not measurable but at least we have some flakes falling from the sky."