Bosse snaps 10-game losing streak with season opening win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) It didn’t take Bosse head coach Stephan Mullen long to get his first career win as the Bulldogs coach. Bosse opened up the new season with a 16-14 road win at Vincennes Lincoln.

It’s the first time Bosse has opened the season with a win since 2017. The win also snapped a 10-game losing streak.

Mullen has been telling his team if they play their best they can compete with anyone. Friday night proved his point.

“It definitely helps with everything you are preaching all summer,” says Mullen. “Sometimes you preach it and you lose that first game and you wonder if you are going to lose them. So for us to win that first game and still be preaching that stuff, it shows them that if we do it this way we can be successful.”

