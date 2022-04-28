EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – For several months, gymnasts at BP Elite Gymnastics have been perfecting routines and tweaking their skills. And now it all comes down to one big weekend — Regionals in Louisville.

“The girls have to qualify every year from state,” said Breasha Pruitt, owner of BP Elite. “And so this year we have six girls going. And we’re so proud of them”

From the rookies, to the vets, to the defending champions. Breasha Pruitt has got their back the entire way.

“Being able to be able to coach it,” added Pruitt. “You know, I’ve been a leotard, so I know how it feels. And so I’m able to relate to them and help them along the way. And so it’s just exciting to be able to have done it and then be able to help cultivate somebody else’s talent throughout coaching experiences.”

One of the gymnasts – Neveah Carpenter – is only nine years old and she scored a 9.7 out of 10 on her floor routine, almost a perfect score, at her last competition. This weekend, she’s ready to go for that perfect ten.

“Well, I was excited,” said Carpenter. “I was like, ‘wow, it was almost a 10! I did great!'”

“She’s really excited, we’re excited to see her, she loves to shake and dance and her personality comes out,” said Pruitt.

Carpenter says she’s confident in everyone on her team and looks up to the older girls as role models.

“I think I can watch and learn from them and how they do stuff,” said Carpenter. “I’m determined to see them win too, they’re gonna do excellent too.”



Kaylee Hamby placed first on the beam last year and now she’s ready to defend her title.

“If I made it back to back, it would be crazy because I’ve only been in gymnastics a couple years and it would be a great accomplishment to make,” said Hamby.

Working countless hours in the gym has not only brought these girls closer to their goals, but also closer to one another.

“When I think of them like my sisters who’s like we are just one big family,” said Nikki Rogers. “I’m just here to support them and make sure they do their best.”