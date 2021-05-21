BP Elite gymnasts win regional, state championships

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Breasha Pruitt’s always found a way to raise the bar in her gymnastics career.

A two-time member of the U.S. National Team, and owner of multiple state and national championships, Pruitt had a prolific career in the sport.

But now, she’s worked to cultivate the next generation of young gymnasts as the owner of Breasha Pruitt Elite Gymnastics.

And it’s paid off.

In last week’s women’s regional, which includes gymnasts from five states, her team placed in multiple events, and was highlighted by a regional championship from Kaylee Hamby in beam.

“I think I did really good, and I think I was really confident in what I was doing,” Hamby, 12, said. “I just think it made me work really hard. I couldn’t really believe it. I had always done pretty good on beam, it is definitely one of my best. I was just so confident in it, and that’s what made me work hard.

On the men’s team, Caleb Megal took home four state championships, including an all-around state title. Tanner Wesselman also added two state titles of his own. Both team’s also had several athletes place in the regional and state competitions.

“I was prepared. I didn’t think I would do as well as I did. I got four gold medals,” Megal, 17, said. “Never would’ve thought, coming back, I would’ve done that well.”



“There’s about 35 kids in each age group,” Pruitt said. So to be able to be number one, whether it’s all around or in any event, it’s amazing.”

This year’s regional and state championships are the latest in a string of success for BP Elite since the gym opened in Evansville in 2018.

Pruitt believes the best is yet to come.

“I’ve always said anything is possible,” Pruitt said. “I know when I set out to do this in 2018, I had a vision. I just didn’t know how quick it would come together. So to see it actually come together, everything that I had put in a vision board, I’m just blessed.”

(This story was originally published on May 21, 2021)