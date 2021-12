FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) Brady Allen has picked up his first big post-season award. The Gibson Southern quarterback has been named the Max Preps Indiana Player of the Year.

Allen led Gibson Southern to the 3A state championship last week, capping off an incredible senior season.

Allen threw for over 4200 yards and 58 touchdowns this season. He also set the IHSAA career record for completions and touchdown passes.



(This story was originally published on November 30, 2021)