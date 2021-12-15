Brady Allen signs with Purdue

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) Gibson Southern star quarterback Brady Allen is officially heading to West Lafayette. The Titans’ senior has signed his National Letter of Intent with Purdue.

Allen led Gibson Southern to the 3A state championship this season. He threw for 4253 yards and 58 touchdowns.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid to go play college sports,” says Allen. “To finally sign and make if official feels really good. I was blessed to have a lot of options early and because of that I was able to make an early decision and was really allowed to enjoy these last two years. I really felt comfortable with the coaching staff up there and everything from the beginning. So, it really made it easy on me and my family to make that decision.”

(This story was originally published on December 15, 2021)