Brady Allen wins week #5 Home Team Friday MVP

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen is the week #5 Home Team Friday MVP.

The Titans senior was nearly perfect in a win last Friday against Southridge. Allen went 13 of 14 for 272 yards and 5 TD.

“The game has really slowed down for me,” Allen says. “I know my reads, know where I need to go with the ball. Just being that 4-year guy, that’s what you got to do. These guys help me out a lot. The o-line guys up front and the skills guys making plays.”

Allen wins with 47% of the online vote.

(This story was originally published on September 22, 2021)