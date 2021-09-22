Brady Allen wins week #5 Home Team Friday MVP

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen is the week #5 Home Team Friday MVP.

The Titans senior was nearly perfect in a win last Friday against Southridge. Allen went 13 of 14 for 272 yards and 5 TD.

“The game has really slowed down for me,” Allen says. “I know my reads, know where I need to go with the ball. Just being that 4-year guy, that’s what you got to do. These guys help me out a lot. The o-line guys up front and the skills guys making plays.”

Allen wins with 47% of the online vote.

(This story was originally published on September 22, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

100 years

Trending Stories