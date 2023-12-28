Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Michael Gross
Posted: Dec 28, 2023 / 10:38 PM CST
Updated: Dec 28, 2023 / 10:38 PM CST
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Union County falls to Mayfield 54-45 in the Colonel Basketball Classic opener.
There are plenty of gadgets that can help you live an easier life, but few are as exciting as smart devices that take the hassle out of mundane actions.
Once you’ve tried using a daily planner and experienced the lucidity of your clearly written information, it’s hard not to keep using it.
Both wooden and plastic cutting boards can be and are safe for any kind of food.