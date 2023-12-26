OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — At 18 years old, not many people have brought home three gold medals in an international track and field competition. In all honesty, very few people have even brought home one medal, let alone competed.

But last month, former Apollo Eagle and Owensboro native, Kaidhyn Stockdale, collected gold in shot put, discus and javelin for the U-20 class in the World Abilitysport Games in Thailand, making him a world champion—times three.

“Holding them in my hand like this, especially having them around my neck is definitely the coolest feeling ever,” Kaidhyn Stockdale said.

Much like any successful athlete, Kaidhyn went through struggles of his own but never did he let them get in the way of making it to the top.

“I have hemiplegic cerebral palsy,” Kaidhyn said. “It affects my right arm and my right leg. I got it real young after birth [and] really struggled all my life.”

Shortly after being born, Kaidhyn suffered a stroke which immediately restricted him from a normal childhood. Therefore, defying the odds was routine.

“He’s done some remarkable things in his life,” Kaidhyn’s father Chris said. “When he was born he had a stroke. [The doctors] didn’t know if he’d ever walk or talk or any of that stuff. And he’s overcome a lot of obstacles in his life.

Due to his brain injury, football, baseball, soccer and other possible contact sports were out of reach for a growing boy with hindered mobility on the right side of his body. So Kaidhyn turned to track and field where he found solace in the art of throwing.

After setting a Kentucky state record in the adapted shot put as an underclassman with a mark over 41 feet, and many more years of hard work, Kaidhyn qualified to compete in the World Abilitysport Games. Last month, he traveled to Thailand where he brought home three gold medals representing the United States.

But even being at the top of the world is not the best goal Kaidhyn wants to accomplish.

“It’s a stepping stone to the next level,” Kaidhyn said. “This was my first international competition, was the first time I was away from home, the first time I was out of the country. So it was definitely a big step in the right direction. I’m just wanting to get to bigger things, you know? I want more eyes on me. It’s just one step at a time and this was one small stepping stone into getting to the Paralympics.”

A goal like that is not too farfetched with the type of drive and work ethic Kaidhyn brings to the table.

“Oh, my gosh that’s probably the most one of the most impressive traits he has, honestly,” Kaidhyn’s stepmother Stacy said. “The state meet was like two weeks after school let out last summer. So he was getting up and going and working out and throwing. There was no initiative on our end where we were like, ‘You got to get up and go practice.’ Like he either did it or he didn’t.”

18 years ago, doctors thought Kaidhyn’s brain injury would be paralyzing. Now Kaidhyn stands atop the track and field world and continues to defy the odds. Most importantly, his story has impacted and inspired those just like him.

“I had a mom reach out to me just the other day,” Kaidhyn’s stepmother Stacy said. “They had watched the replays of some of the throws that Kaidhyn was doing in Thailand. And she said, you know, we watched the throws. And her son has some issues of his own, not necessarily physical disabilities, but some other issues. And she said he looked at Kaidhyn and he said, ‘Mama, it’s okay to be different. Kado is different and it’s okay. And I want to be like him.'”

“Me getting into track and field, it made me realize that you know, I’ve broken barriers that not most people with disabilities have broken, Kaidhyn said.” Just as much as those exercises and physical therapy helped me. The weightlifting constantly and the moving around and the running and the sprinting and the jumping and the spinning and the throwing, you know, it helps me too. I’m grateful for, you know, what I’ve gotten out of track and field and I love it. I don’t know what I would do without it.”

Kaidyn’s next goal is to qualify for the United States Paralympic championships in Trula Vista, California where he will aim to compete at the highest level for adapted athletes.