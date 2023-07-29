EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – With over 150 vendors in attendance “Card Con” brought together trading card and sports memorabilia lovers from around the tri-state. David Nguyen owner of “The Hobby Den” says he has been working to put this event together for a few years. His goal was to bring many different hobbies together. Cards and memorabilia that were on display included sports, Star Wars and even Pokémon cards.

Nguyen says while this year was a trial run if all goes well, in the future he would like to make the event even better by hopefully having hall of famers and even current players in attendance to take part in the event and do signings.