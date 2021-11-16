Career night for Kuhlman leads Aces to home win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) It was the Evan Kuhlman show Tuesday night at Ford Center. The Evansville senior scored a career-high 23 points in Evansville’s 69-58 win against Depauw.

Kuhlman was 8-for-13 from the floor while connecting on five of his seven attempts from outside for the Purple Aces.

“What I have learned is that teams like Mount St. Joseph and DePauw make you work hard for a long time.  Their offenses are very efficient, so they really test your defense,” Evansville head coach Todd Lickliter exclaimed.  “I think this was a good learning experience for us.”

Evansville is now 2-2 and will host UCF Saturday.

(This story was originally published on November 16, 2021)

