PARADISE, Ind. (WEHT) It’s been another fantastic season for Castle baseball. The Knights are 13-2 and a perfect 6-0 in the SIAC.

Now the goal is to turn all of the regular season success into a successful run in the playoffs.

“If you want to win this section you have to be ready to go and playing your best at the end of the year,” says head coach Curt Welch. “If you go in with any doubts, you don’t think you can beat this team, you are right. You will go home early.”

Castle will face Central in the opening round of the 4A sectional at Bosse Field.