(WEHT) — Castle’s inspired run was cut short on Saturday in a 7-1 loss to Chesterton in the IHSAA 3A state championship.

The Trojans came out with a vengeance, ripping off six first-half goals for a 6-0 halftime lead.

The Knights’ lone score came on an own-goal late in the second half.

Castle used a run of nine-straight wins to advance to the state championship. With the loss, the Knights concluded their season with a 17-3-1 record.