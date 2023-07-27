HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- From senior trips to team building exercises. The chemistry of the Castle Knights is being built as much off the gridiron as it is on the field.

As much work as the players have put in during the off-season, head coach Doug Hurt says there’s always room for improvement.

“I don’t think you’re anywhere close, and I think any coach you talk to is going to say we’re no where near being able to put a product on the field. I think that’s the eternal insecurity of every coach. And then obviously the most important thing is looking at your own team and evaluating yourself.”

As the Quarterback battle continues for the Knights, the reigning Home Team Friday MVP, Antonio Harris, says he’s just ready to execute.

“It can be tricky at times, but I just have to worry about what I can take care of and not worry about who’s throwing me the ball necessarily. It can be tricky adjusting to each quarterback, but I’ve been, the whole summer and offseason I’ve been training with them, so it’s become second nature.”

After losing in semi-state last year, Harris says it definitely hurt, and this season

“Now we’re looking for more and getting there again and if not better, to state. So, we come in everyday with that goal. State, that’s our goal.”

Castle’s season starts on August 18 against North.