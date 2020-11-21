Castle football team rallies behind superfan

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- Football teams across the country like Texas A&M University and the Seattle Seahawks boast about their 12th Man, the advantage they get from their home fans during games. However, Castle High School has rallied behind a 12th Man of their own, Jacob Pritchard.

Pritchard has been rooting on the Knights and brother, junior wide receiver Evan Pritchard, during their run to semistate.

Oh I just love it, just him being out there, supporting me, supporting the guys and seeing how much he finds happiness with doing it. Really brings joy to me to see him out there. Evan Pritchard

Assistant coach Cory Bradley says his brother introduced him to Pritchard and the two were reunited when Bradley started coaching at Castle.

He’s just as much part of the team as any player or coach or manager, he does everything he can to help so we make sure we take good care of Jacob, he’s part of the castle football family Cory Bradley

Bradley says Pritchard is one of his “best buddies” and adds Pritchard does whatever he can for the team, from high fives to making sure the players have water. And it’s not just football, Bradley says Pritchard is a Castle athletics superfan.

