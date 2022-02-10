EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) When the Rams and Bengals kick-off Sunday evening in Super Bowl LVI, there will be a Tri-State native on the field at SoFi Stadium.

Castle graduate Bryan Neale will be part of the officiating crew.

Neale, who played football at Castle and is a 1988 graduate, has been an NFL referee since 2014.

“When I was 19 I wrote down on some index cards some goals I wanted to achieve while I was officiating,” says Neale. “I wrote I wanted to work the state championship by 31, and I wanted to work in the Big Ten by 36. I wanted to be in the NFL by the time I was 41, and that I wanted to referee the Super Bowl by 51. When the phone rang and I was told I was going to be the umpire at Super Bowl LVI, all those emotions, all those experiences, all those people that helped me, all came rushing back all of a sudden. I’m 52, so I missed it by a year. But I’ll take it.”