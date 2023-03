NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Castle looking to embark on another season with expectations high as always. Head coach Curt Welch wants his team to focus on one day at a time as the team works to make some final tune, with the season only a week away.

The Knights lost a lot of experience from last year’s graduation class but have a few guys that are ready to step in and lead both by example as well as vocally for Castle.