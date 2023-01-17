NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A young core for the Castle lady Knights not stopping them from attacking each practice and each game with intensity.

There are four seniors on the squad who underclassmen say have continued to lead the team in more ways than one.

After taking down Memorial last week and handing the tigers their first loss of the season, Castle head coach Bob Meier says though that was a great win it’s time to refocus and end the regular season on a high note by taking things one game at a time.

The Knights will end the regular season with games against Vincennes Lincoln, Bosse and Boonville before preparing for postseason play.