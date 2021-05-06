Castle LAX chasing perfect season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The smell of perfection is in the air at Castle lacrosse practice.

The Knights are a perfect 14-0 and ranked 3rd in the state.

Castle will play for the Hoosier Southern Lacrosse Conference championship this weekend.

Head coach Tim Clark feels like his team is more than capable of winning the title. Clark says, “We’re definitely confident. I think these guys have put in the work. I think a lot of the adjustments and discussions we have on the sidelines and in the film room, you can tell they’re learning and really sinking in and listening. So it’s been fantastic to see how they’ve come along this whole time.”

Castle will play Memorial in the championship game on Saturday night.

(This story was originally published on May 6, 2021)