Castle preparing for football game Friday

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- Castle High School Athletic Director Brandon Taylor says the school’s football team is preparing for its game Friday against Harrison.

This comes after Castle’s scheduled game against Bosse was canceled after a positive COVID-19 test within the program. Taylor adds the team has completed contact tracing and is ready to play Friday.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 8, 2020)

