Castle ready for a state tournament run

PARADISE, Ind. (WEHT) Castle has definitely turned the season around. After starting the years with a 3-4 record, the Knights have now won 7 of 8. In fact, Castle has lost only one game in 2022.

The Knights are now thinking championships.

“I think we can be really really good,” says head coach Brian Gibson. “The goal every year is to win the sectional. You look at the teams in the regional, we can certainly be competitive with those teams. Our guys realize what is there, but we could also lose in the sectional. Every day we have to try to get better and that’s what we are doing right now.”

Castle will play Bosse Thursday night.