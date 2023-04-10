NEWBURGH, IN . (WEHT) – With much of the season to still be played, the Castle softball team has already been heavily battled tested.

Over the past weekend, the Knights had four games including taking on the defending state champions in Roncolli.

Castle softball head coach Pat Lockyear loves the tough competition for his team as he says it helps the team become better and be tuned into better shape mentally and physically when it’s time for post-season play.

The Knights have a hand full of seniors on the squad but coach says what makes this team even more interesting is they have a lot of other players who can step up for this team as well, including junior Lydia Stowe and freshman Emma Bruggenschmidt.

The team will have another tough test on Tuesday when they travel to take on Henderson County (KY).