EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Castle girls’ tennis team is heading to the state finals for the first time ever this weekend. The Knights will take on an undefeated Franklin Community, and if they win that, an undefeated Jasper.

So the road to a championship is going to be tough, but the head coach, Kelly Watson, said depth can get them there.

“We’ve got three solid singles players, but we’ve also got two doubles teams that have great chemistry together. It’s been that second doubles team that has clinched the match several times for us,” said Watson.

Elle Blessinger is one of those doubles players and she said that her experience with her partner is a big advantage.

“Both our doubles teams are really strong together. I think we have good chemistry. My partner and I have been playing with each other for two years now,”

One of the singles players, Ciera Mardies, said another goal is to stay consistent.

“I think we need to just play our own games and not change up anything. Just being consistent and trying our best,” said Mardies.

The state finals begin on Friday, with the championship on Saturday.