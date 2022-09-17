EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Castle was able to win their sectional at Frendrich Golf Course and now have turned their attention towards regionals.

Castle assistant golf coach Luke Richison says his team is one of the hardest working teams he’s ever seen as they have continued to put in the work and stay focused on the course.

“This is a long time coming. first sectional for us since 2011,” coach Richison explained. “Waited a long time for this. So pleased with the results and the effort. we’ve got big goals coming up to, can’t wait to attack those.”

Castle girls have not won a regional since 2011 as well but the team believes they have the determination and they have put in the work to win regionals as well.

Final scoreboard for the Evansville Reitz Memorial sectional:

Castle (296) Evansville Memorial (345) Mater Dei (353) Evansville North (392) Mt. Vernon (Posey) (395)

Final scoreboard for the Jasper sectional:

Jasper (354) Gibson Southern (374) Southridge (416) South Spencer (449) Forest Park (451)

IHSAA girls golf regionals take place on September 24th.