HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- In IHSAA girls golf, Castle’s Ashley Kirkland placed second place at the state finals today in Carmel.

Kirkland shot two over in the two final rounds, finishing four strokes back of the state champion.

Kirkland’s name might sound familiar to you because she won the Evansville Women’s City Golf Championship back in July.

Another great performance from her and she’s still just a junior.