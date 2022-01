HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) Students across the Tri-State start returning to school after Christmas break. Among them are those in Hopkins County, one of the hardest hit places in the Tri-State by last month's tornado.

Today was the first day in more than three weeks that Hopkins County Students returned to classrooms at places like South Hopkins Middle School. As they returned to the classroom, the county continues to try to return to normal.