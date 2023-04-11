Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Desherion McBroom
Posted: Apr 11, 2023 / 11:13 PM CDT
Updated: Apr 11, 2023 / 11:13 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Central gets the win over Mater Dei 5-4.
Find the best gift for your nontraditional pet for National Pet Day here in this curated list.
Puppies love to play, so you can keep them entertained and promote bonding by playing together.
It’s up to humans to provide indoor cats with comfortable shelter, plenty of food and water, and a few stimulating toys.