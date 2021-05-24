Central baseball ready for sectionals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The Indiana high school baseball sectionals begin this week. The 4A sectional is loaded and will be one of the toughest in the state.

Jasper, North, Castle and Central all finished in the top half of the SIAC.

Central went 6-3 in conference and finished in 3rd place. Bears head coach Mike Goedde says his team will have to play great baseball in order to win the championship.

Goedde says, “It’s one of the best in the state. We know that going in teams are very competitive with each other, are going to go head to head and so it comes down to the man in the middle of diamond, your pitchers. It’s going to come down to getting a big hit or mot missing a play along the way. So it comes down to that, that fine line. And we hope that we’re not the ones that make those mistakes.”

Central will play Reitz on Saturday.

(This story was originally published on May 24, 2021)