EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Central High School in Evansville hosted its marching band invitational tonight, featuring bands from around the Tri-State and the region.

Here are the results from tonight’s competition:

Class A

1st Place: Washington Golden Pride

2nd Place: South Spencer Marching Rebels (also won awards for Best Drum Major, Best Color Guard and Best Percussion)

3rd Place: Tell City Marching Marksmen

Class AA

1st Place: Princeton Community Marching Tigers (also won awards for Best Percussion and Best Color Guard)

2nd Place: Pride of Bosse

3rd Place: Southridge Marching Raider Band (also won award for Best Drum Major)

Class AAA

1st Place: Vincennes Lincoln Pride of the Green (also won award for Best Percussion)

2nd Place: Mater Dei Marching Wildcats (also won award for Best Color Guard)

3rd Place: Boonville Band of Gold

Class AAAA