EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Central High School in Evansville hosted its marching band invitational tonight, featuring bands from around the Tri-State and the region.
Here are the results from tonight’s competition:
Class A
- 1st Place: Washington Golden Pride
- 2nd Place: South Spencer Marching Rebels (also won awards for Best Drum Major, Best Color Guard and Best Percussion)
- 3rd Place: Tell City Marching Marksmen
Class AA
- 1st Place: Princeton Community Marching Tigers (also won awards for Best Percussion and Best Color Guard)
- 2nd Place: Pride of Bosse
- 3rd Place: Southridge Marching Raider Band (also won award for Best Drum Major)
Class AAA
- 1st Place: Vincennes Lincoln Pride of the Green (also won award for Best Percussion)
- 2nd Place: Mater Dei Marching Wildcats (also won award for Best Color Guard)
- 3rd Place: Boonville Band of Gold
Class AAAA
- 1st Place: Evansville North Green Brigade (also won award for Best Percussion)
- 2nd Place: F.J. Reitz Might Marching Panthers (also won awards for Best Color Guard and Best Drum Major)
- 3rd Place: Evansville Harrison Warrior Command