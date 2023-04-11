EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – On Monday, Central hired Brandon Artis to take over as their next head football coach.

This comes after last month, former coach, Andy Zirkelbach resigned after a winless season while scoring just 26 points all year.

Artis currently works at North High School and coaches track at Memorial. He played for the Bears when he was in high school and he has been on the staff before.

Artis said that he wants to help kids improve off the field as well as on it.

“I was always taught that you don’t coach a program, you coach life. It’s about the life lessons,” said Artis.

Being a Central alumni, he said his knowledge of the community should help him out.

“I’m used to the community from all aspects. Even from Brookview to the project close to Cedar Hall. I’m used to the environment, so I know what kinds of kids are around,” said Artis.

The Bears will look to improve upon the last two years.