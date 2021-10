EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- It was an emotional moment as Central High School renamed its football field after late coach Mike Owen.

Owen passed away in 2019 after a long battle with leukemia. Owen coached football from 1989 until 2006, winning 102 games. Owen also coached girls’ tennis and in 2009, Owen was inducted into the Indiana High School Tennis Hall of Fame.

The EVSC Foundation raised over $55,000 to make the dedication a reality.