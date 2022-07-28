EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the best athletes in Evansville has transferred schools just before classes are set to begin. Central’s Blake Herdes will now be a Wildcat, heading to Mater Dei for his senior year.

Herdes was a three sport athlete at Central and says he plans to continue playing all three – football, basketball and baseball. At Central, Herdes was the starting quarterback, throwing 1,258 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons. However, this fall, he will switch to wide receiver for the Wildcats.