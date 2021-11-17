Chris Spear kicks his way to the week #13 Home Team Friday MVP

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) Gibson Southern senior Chris Spear has made Home Team Friday history. He is the first kicker to ever win the MVP award.

Spear wins the week #13 MVP after making a game-winning 18 yard field goal in Gibson Southern’s 31-29 regional championship win over Lawrenceburg.

Spear received 54% of the over 9000 votes cast.

“I’ve had many teachers come to me and say I voted for you. And I know even one of the teachers made it their assignment to vote for me,” says Spear. “So there has been a lot of people who have been out there promoting me and voting for me.”

(This story was originally published on November 17, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

100 years

Trending Stories