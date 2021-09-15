Christian Schafer wins week #4 Home Team Friday MVP

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) Christian Schafer may just be scratching the surface of his potential. The Tigers’ sophomore quarterback had 6 total touchdowns last Friday at North Central, leading Princeton to it’s first win of the season.

Princeton fans responded, voting Schafer the week #4 Home Team Friday MVP. Schafer wins the award with 57% of the online vote.

Schafer says, “It feels great. I mean, it’s a great confidence booster, especially coming in that first one is a huge win of the week and it gives us more confidence to go in and get these next few done.”

Schafer receives a plaque from Tri-State Trophies.

