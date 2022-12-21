HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County senior Bryce Tapp made it official on Wednesday. He signed to play football at Eastern Kentucky University. He’ll go from one Colonels jersey to another as he heads to Richmond in the fall.
Colonels’ Bryce Tapp signs with Eastern Kentucky football
by: Bailey Smith
