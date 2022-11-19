HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – Baseball fans in the Tri-State got the chance to meet Minor League Baseball standout Colson Montgomery. He returned to his stomping grounds and held a meet and greet today at Marshall’s Mancave in Huntingburg on Saturday.

The Southridge grad had quite the summer, jumping from Low-A all the way up to the Double-A Birmingham Barons, the affiliate for the Chicago White Sox. The shortstop was named the White Sox minor league player of the year by Baseball America.

After his first full season in the minors, he’s back home for a bit as the hometown hero.

“It’s cool, I mean I feel like a lot of people want to be a role model in some way shape or form,” said Montgomery. “But I mean for me to do this by playing baseball too and just teaching them ways to try to be a good person too with it all, because it’s much more than baseball. Sooner or later that’s going to end. So I mean it’s fun, I try talk to them and ask them about a bunch of stuff. I try and get them to ask questions but they’re kind of shy.”

Colson moved to Nashville recently and said he is currently working on strength and conditioning and will get back to batting and more work in December.