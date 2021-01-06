Colts fan’s thankful tweet inspires thousands in donations for Josh Allen’s charity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville native and die-hard Colts fan Jameson Hutchison doesn’t normally find himself rooting for teams outside of Indianapolis, but Sunday afternoon he was doing just that.

The Colts were on the outside looking in to the playoffs last Sunday, and were in need of a Miami Dolphins loss in order to have a shot at making the postseason.

“I said I’m willing to do just about anything to do just about anything to get the Colts into the playoffs,” Hutchison said. “All I want is an opportunity. I said then that whatever team helps get them in, whatever charity they sponsored or had, I’d be sending money their way as a thank you.”

And he got that opportunity when the Buffalo Bills defeated the Dolphins last week, clearing the way for the Colts to secure a playoff spot.

Being a man of his word, Hutchison honored his promise, donating to Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s charity honoring his late grandmother.

“I just wanted to cement that I would be donating on my own end,” said Hutchison of his tweet. “I was encouraged that someone else would, but I didn’t expect it to blow up like it has.”

Hutchison’s donation inspired other Colts fans to join in. More than $3,000 dollars has been donated to the Patricia Allen fund at Oishei Children’s Hospital. That money will go towards building the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing at the hospital.

“It’s crazy that such a little thing can go such a long way with multiplying people, and getting people on board to do this and donate, all for a good cause,” Hutchison said. “It’s pretty cool to say that I started something.”

And even though the Colts and Bills will be on opposite sides of the field this weekend when they meet in the playoffs, Hutchison said gestures like these are bigger than sports.

“There’s more to life than sports and football, which is kind of crazy for me because I’m a die-hard NFL fan, but there’s more to life than sports, and especially with the times that we’re in, just being a little more positive. It’s crazy that such a little thing can go such a long way.”