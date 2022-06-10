INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – On Friday, the Indianapolis Colts signed free agent OT Jason Spriggs to their roster.

Spriggs, 6-6, 301 pounds, has played in 59 career games (10 starts) in his time with the Atlanta Falcons (2021), Chicago Bears (2020) and Green Bay Packers (2016-19). He has also appeared in four postseason contests. Spriggs was originally selected by the Packers in the second round (48th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. In 2021, he saw action in 15 games (one start) with the Falcons. A native of Elkhart, Ind., he played collegiately at Indiana.

Spriggs will now be reunited with quarterback Matt Ryan in Indianapolis.