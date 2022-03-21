INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) The Colts have their new quarterback. Indianapolis has traded a 3rd round draft pick to Atlanta for Matt Ryan.

Ryan has spent his entire 14 year career with the Falcons and is a future Hall of Famer.

“We’re thrilled we had a chance to acquire a proven veteran in Matt Ryan who brings tremendous experience to our team,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. “Matt’s leadership and skillset will complement our roster’s growth and success. He’s long been a great ambassador for the NFL and the Atlanta Falcons, and we’re excited he can continue his accomplished career in Indianapolis.”

Ryan is a 4-time Pro Bowl selection and was named NFL MVP in 2016.

He has thrown for 59,735 career yards and and 367 touchdowns.