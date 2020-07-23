Could Rupp Arena be getting a new name?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) – Historic Rupp Arena, home of the Kentucky Wildcats, could be getting a new name.

The faculty of the African American and Africana Studies program at the University of Kentucky are calling for the name of Rupp Arena to be changed as part of their recommendations for improving race relations on campus.

“The Adolph Rupp name has come to stand for racism and exclusion in UK athletics and alienates Black students, fans, and attendees,” the faculty wrote in a letter to UK president Eli Capilouto posted to the school’s African American & Africana Studies website. “The rebuilding of the arena and the convention center offer an opportunity to change the name to a far more inclusive one, such as Wildcat Arena. In addition, the University should survey all campus buildings and remove all names of enslavers, Confederate sympathizers (such as William C.P. Breckinridge), and other white supremacists.”

The letter also called for many additional changes throughout campus.

In the letter, the faculty say they are writing “in the names of former UK student Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, David McAtee, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery, Dominique Fells, Riah Milton, and too many others”.

Adolph Rupp has been scrutinized for his recruitment of Black players, controversially portrayed in the movie Glory Road.

(This story was originally published on July 23, 2020)

