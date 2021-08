BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Boonville is looking for a late replacement game for week #1 of the high school football season.

The Pioneers game against Paoli has been canceled due to COVID issues with the Paoli program. Boonville is hoping to find a replacement and still be able to play Friday night.

Washington has also canceled it’s season opener at West Vigo due to player illnesses. The Hatchets have canceled all practices until Monday.

(This story was originally published on August 19, 2021)