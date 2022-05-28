EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – When introduced as the University of Evansville basketball coach, David Ragland said one of his goals was to reconnect supporters with the program. On Saturday he took one step in that direction.

Program legend Craig Snow was named as David Ragland’s first assistant coach.

Snow helped to lead the program to the regular season MVC championship in 1999 and was named to the All-Tournament team in the MVC tournament that year. He also helped lead the team to a NCAA berth.

In his Aces career he accumulated 1,530 points, which ranks 10th all time in the programs history.

“It was the fulfillment of a dream to play for the Purple Aces and win a championship there after having followed them as a kid,” Snow explained. “To return to the program as a coach is something that resonates with me very deeply. I’m looking forward to getting to campus and starting this journey to the top of the Missouri Valley Conference!”