EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The DaMarcus Ganaway era at Bosse did not last long. The Bulldogs football head coach has stepped down after only one season.

Ganaway went 0-9 in his lone season at Bosse.

The former KWC star wide receiver is moving to Jacksonville where he has accepted a teaching and coaching position at a private school.

(This story was originally published on June 8, 2021)