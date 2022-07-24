EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After weeks in the making, the fourth round of the Evansville City Golf Tournament wrapped up in the scorching heat on Sunday. Entering the final round two-time champion David Mills was a good ways ahead of the pack coming in at 15 under par. Nathan Hoss also had a pretty nice day on Saturday at nine under, but four bogeys and a double bogey on hole 18 brought him down from second place, ending in fourth overall.

16-year-old Gibson Southern Sophomore, Peyton Blackard, on the other hand was able to offset three bogeys with four birdies jumping up to the number two spot and ending this year as the runner up.

But David Mills just could not be beat. He found himself at 19 under at one point in the final round, and ended out the tournament 17 under par, becoming the 2022 champion.