DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Preparing for the high school football season is never easy. For the quarterback position, it’s even more difficult.

The Panthers are in a unique situation with their quarterback. Russ Crowe is the man for the job and it’s his first time every playing the position.

Daviess County was put into the situation when a couple of their QB’s transferred out. The head coach, Matt Brannon explained why he chose Crowe.

“Mostly leadership. We needed to have stability at that position and we felt like he could bring that for us,” said Brannon.

Crowe will also being keeping up with his defensive responsibilities as a cornerback. That includes splitting practices between defense and offense. Crowe said it’s a challenge.

“Tiring would be the word that comes to mind with that. In games it’ll be a lot by being on the defensive side of the ball while the offense is on the bench” said Crowe.

The biggest learning curve for him is accounting for everyone on the field. His teammates know that it’s impossible to master that position in just a couple months. The center, Ryder Cunningham, said they’ve made adjustments.

“This offseason, we thought we we’re going to pass the ball 40-50 times a game which is obviously going to have to change,” said Cunningham.

While there’s a lot of uncertainties, they know that no matter what, they’ll have Crowe’s back.