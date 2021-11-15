Daviess Co. ready for showdown with mighty St. X

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) For the first time in over a decade, Daviess County has won a district championship.

The Panthers claimed the 6A District 1 championship Friday night, beating Henderson County 51-28. It’s the first district championship for Daviess County since 2008.

The Panthers will now play St. Xavier Friday night.

“Saint X is a powerhouse in the state and we are fortunate to be able to go up there and play,” Says Daviess County head coach Matt Brannon. “But, I feel really good about what we are as a team and where we are. I told our team yesterday if you are not ready to go win the game then don’t come to practice. We are here to win this game. We are not here to compete or make a good showing. We feel like we have the team, defense, offense, special teams, to go up there, compete and win.”

(This story was originally published on November 15, 2021)