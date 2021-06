LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) Daviess County softball is now two-for-two in the KHSAA state tournament. The Lady Panthers win again, beating Pendleton County in the quarterfinals 8-4.

Daviess County is now 32-6.

The Lady Panthers will play Lewis County in the semifinals Saturday at 11:00 AM in Lexington.

(This story was originally published on June 18, 2021)